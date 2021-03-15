Here is why Domo Inc. (DOMO) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 9.31%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Domo Inc. (DOMO), which is $62.44 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $70.00 after opening rate of $69.39 while the lowest price it went was recorded $61.22 before closing at $67.36.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Domo Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results. Domo, Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMO) today announced results for its fiscal fourth quarter and year ended January 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Domo Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $79.00 on 02/08/21, with the lowest value was $50.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Domo Inc. (DOMO) full year performance was 442.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Domo Inc. shares are logging -20.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 719.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.62 and $79.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1368024 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Domo Inc. (DOMO) recorded performance in the market was -2.09%, having the revenues showcasing 43.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B, as it employees total of 802 workers.

Specialists analysis on Domo Inc. (DOMO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Domo Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 54.58, with a change in the price was noted +23.56. In a similar fashion, Domo Inc. posted a movement of +60.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 561,140 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Domo Inc. (DOMO)

Raw Stochastic average of Domo Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 41.65%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 57.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 49.03%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -2.09%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 57.88%, alongside a boost of 442.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.79% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 43.47% during last recorded quarter.