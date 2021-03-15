Gear up for the change! Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) has hit the volume of 1315012

At the end of the latest market close, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) was valued at $3.83. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $3.74 while reaching the peak value of $4.7899 and lowest value recorded on the day was $3.67. The stock current value is $4.37.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Lixte Biotechnology to Showcase Its Anti-Cancer Therapy Enhancer LB-100 at the Virtual 33rd Annual ROTH Capital Conference. LB-100 is Currently in Clinical Studies for Four Cancer Targets: . You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $7.19 on 02/26/21, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) full year performance was -34.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. shares are logging -44.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $7.86.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1315012 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT) recorded performance in the market was 37.85%, having the revenues showcasing 19.73% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.70M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.35, with a change in the price was noted -1.36. In a similar fashion, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -23.73% for the period of last 100 days, recording 683,799 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. (LIXT)

Raw Stochastic average of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.70%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 12.15%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 37.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -38.28%, alongside a downfall of -34.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.79% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.73% during last recorded quarter.