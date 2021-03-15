Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 15.87M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON), which is $10.40 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $11.30 after opening rate of $7.21 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.15 before closing at $7.69.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Ebang International to Commence Beta Testing on March 15, 2021 and Launch Cryptocurrency Exchange by the End of March 2021. Ebang International Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EBON, the “Company,” “we” or “our”), a blockchain technology company in the global market, today announced that the Company will commence beta testing of its cryptocurrency exchange by invitation only on March 15, 2021 and plans to officially launch the exchange by the end of March 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ebang International Holdings Inc. shares are logging -30.43% during the 52-week period from high price, and 173.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.80 and $14.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 125467730 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON) recorded performance in the market was 71.33%, having the revenues showcasing 154.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.30B, as it employees total of 212 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ebang International Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.46, with a change in the price was noted +1.06. In a similar fashion, Ebang International Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +11.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 11,269,962 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (EBON)

Raw Stochastic average of Ebang International Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 64.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ebang International Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.33%. The shares increased approximately by 68.83% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.97% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 154.28% during last recorded quarter.