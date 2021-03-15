Boiling and ready to burst as FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) last month performance was -16.40%

At the end of the latest market close, FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) was valued at $5.68. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.09 while reaching the peak value of $5.20 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.98. The stock current value is $5.20.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, FedNat Holding Company Announces Pricing of Offering of Common Stock. FedNat Holding Company (Nasdaq: FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 3,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $4.75 per share for gross proceeds of $16.625 million. The net proceeds from the sale of the shares, after deducting the underwriter’s discount and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $15.2 million. In addition, the underwriter has been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to 525,000 additional shares of common stock from the Company at the public offering price, less the underwriter’s discount. You can read further details here

FedNat Holding Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.80 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $4.98 for the same time period, recorded on 03/12/21.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) full year performance was -50.97%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FedNat Holding Company shares are logging -61.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.60 and $13.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1253008 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) recorded performance in the market was -12.16%, having the revenues showcasing -0.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 77.90M, as it employees total of 357 workers.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the FedNat Holding Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted -0.68. In a similar fashion, FedNat Holding Company posted a movement of -11.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 95,543 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FNHC is recording 0.49 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.49.

FedNat Holding Company (FNHC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of FedNat Holding Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 5.76%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.06%.

If we look into the earlier routines of FedNat Holding Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -36.20%, alongside a downfall of -50.97% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -24.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.40% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.19% during last recorded quarter.