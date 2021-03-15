AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.66

For the readers interested in the stock health of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX). It is currently valued at $1.64. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.40, after setting-off with the price of $1.27. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.2301 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.36.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, AzurRx BioPharma to Present at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference (March 17-18). AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (“AzurRx” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AZRX), a company specializing in the development of targeted non-systemic, recombinant therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that James Sapirstein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present during the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference taking place Wednesday, March 17 to Thursday, March 18, 2021. All registered conference attendees will be able to view the prerecorded virtual presentation. You can read further details here

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6300 on 01/22/21, with the lowest value was $0.7900 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) full year performance was 165.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -37.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 256.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $2.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 11872878 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX) recorded performance in the market was 40.21%, having the revenues showcasing 78.88% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 90.20M, as it employees total of 10 workers.

Analysts verdict on AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AzurRx BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.0764, with a change in the price was noted +0.8245. In a similar fashion, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of +106.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,181,778 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AZRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (AZRX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 44.04%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 62.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.73% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.70%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AzurRx BioPharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 40.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.03%, alongside a boost of 165.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.40% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 78.88% during last recorded quarter.