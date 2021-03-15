Analysts Mean recommendation for Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) was 2.10: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU), which is $162.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $169.3795 after opening rate of $151.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $151.00 before closing at $159.49.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Futu launches moomoo, an intuitive and technologically immersive, one-stop investment platform in Singapore. moomoo empowers the nation’s savviest to take greater ownership of their financial future. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $204.25 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $47.02 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) full year performance was 1430.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Futu Holdings Limited shares are logging -20.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1885.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.16 and $204.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3300032 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) recorded performance in the market was 248.61%, having the revenues showcasing 268.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.72B, as it employees total of 847 workers.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Futu Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 80.33, with a change in the price was noted +131.40. In a similar fashion, Futu Holdings Limited posted a movement of +424.42% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,964,973 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FUTU is recording 5.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Futu Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 74.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 52.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 45.68%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Futu Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 248.61%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 413.16%, alongside a boost of 1430.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.59% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 268.00% during last recorded quarter.