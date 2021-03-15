Analysts Mean recommendation for Bank of America Corporation (BAC) was 2.20: Is this the key time?

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) is priced at $37.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $37.92 and reached a high price of $38.1766, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $37.24. The stock touched a low price of $37.58.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends. Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:. You can read further details here

Bank of America Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.18 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $29.57 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) full year performance was 84.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bank of America Corporation shares are logging 0.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.95 and $37.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 45952661 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bank of America Corporation (BAC) recorded performance in the market was 25.17%, having the revenues showcasing 31.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 321.28B, as it employees total of 213000 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Bank of America Corporation a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 30.30, with a change in the price was noted +13.70. In a similar fashion, Bank of America Corporation posted a movement of +56.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 55,312,070 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BAC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.05.

Technical rundown of Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

Raw Stochastic average of Bank of America Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 97.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 92.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.55%.

Considering, the past performance of Bank of America Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 25.17%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.91%, alongside a boost of 84.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.73% in the 7-day charts and went down by 15.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.74% during last recorded quarter.