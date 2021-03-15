Analysts Mean recommendation for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) was 1.20: Is this the key time?

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) is priced at $12.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $12.433 and reached a high price of $13.21, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $11.87. The stock touched a low price of $11.35.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, AVEO Oncology Announces Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Evaluate FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in Combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab) in Pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 Trial in IO Relapsed Renal Cell Carcinoma. AVEO Oncology (Nasdaq: AVEO) today announced that it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to evaluate FOTIVDA® (tivozanib) in combination with OPDIVO® (nivolumab), Bristol Myers Squibb’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in the pivotal Phase 3 TiNivo-2 trial in patients with advanced relapsed or refractory renal cell carcinoma (RCC) following prior immunotherapy exposure. FOTIVDA is an oral, next-generation vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) approved for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory advanced RCC following two or more prior systemic therapies. You can read further details here

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.24 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $5.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) full year performance was 349.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -31.80% during the 52-week period from high price, and 457.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.23 and $18.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15476022 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) recorded performance in the market was 115.60%, having the revenues showcasing 142.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 341.98M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.98, with a change in the price was noted +6.33. In a similar fashion, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +103.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,399,753 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVEO is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.34.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AVEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 54.55%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 115.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 113.75%, alongside a boost of 349.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 52.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 41.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.97% during last recorded quarter.