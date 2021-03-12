ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is on the roll with an average volume of 938.07K in the recent 3 months

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) is priced at $23.35 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $20.65 and reached a high price of $23.75, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $20.40. The stock touched a low price of $20.65.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, ZIM to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results on Monday, March 22, 2021. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) (“ZIM” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Monday, March 22, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares are logging 3.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.34 and $22.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1509544 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) recorded performance in the market was 103.04%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.67B.

Specialists analysis on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 63.27%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 103.04%. The shares increased approximately by 15.42% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.58% in the period of the last 30 days.