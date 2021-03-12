Why is First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) up 150.68% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). It is currently valued at $16.47. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.78, after setting-off with the price of $16.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.2315 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.36.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, First Majestic Responds to Inaccurate Media Reports and Provides Update on Tax Dispute with the Government of Mexico. FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP. (AG: NYSE; FR: TSX) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) today responds to the several inaccurate and misleading Mexican media articles that have been recently published regarding the ongoing tax dispute with the Government of Mexico. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.01 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $11.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/15/21.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was 150.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -31.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 294.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.17 and $24.01.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4114373 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 22.54%, having the revenues showcasing 44.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.64B.

Analysts verdict on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 13.42, with a change in the price was noted +5.76. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +53.78% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,482,942 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.36%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.99%, alongside a boost of 150.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.49% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 44.85% during last recorded quarter.