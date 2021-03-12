Time to Buy Beat-Down Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV), which is $2.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.46 after opening rate of $2.19 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.1307 before closing at $2.10.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, announced its fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results for the period ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.35 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.41 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) full year performance was -68.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company shares are logging -80.91% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $12.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4490906 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV) recorded performance in the market was 91.06%, having the revenues showcasing 65.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 174.21M, as it employees total of 25 workers.

Specialists analysis on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.02. In a similar fashion, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company posted a movement of -0.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,190,330 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOFV is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (HOFV)

Raw Stochastic average of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 51.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 36.16% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.98%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 91.06%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -48.80%, alongside a downfall of -68.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 19.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.49% during last recorded quarter.