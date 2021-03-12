Reason’s why Yalla Group Limited (YALA) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $11.00

For the readers interested in the stock health of Yalla Group Limited (YALA). It is currently valued at $23.29. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $23.45, after setting-off with the price of $21.29. Company’s stock value dipped to $20.874 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.76.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Yalla Group Limited to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 15, 2021 Eastern Time. Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla” or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA), the leading voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 before the U.S. market open on Monday, March 15, 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Yalla Group Limited shares are logging -43.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 272.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.26 and $41.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3596998 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Yalla Group Limited (YALA) recorded performance in the market was 62.53%, having the revenues showcasing 17.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.50B, as it employees total of 274 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Yalla Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.98, with a change in the price was noted +14.33. In a similar fashion, Yalla Group Limited posted a movement of +159.93% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,254,872 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YALA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Yalla Group Limited (YALA)

Raw Stochastic average of Yalla Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.33%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.89% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.83%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Yalla Group Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 62.53%. The shares increased approximately by 13.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by -31.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.21% during last recorded quarter.