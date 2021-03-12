Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) Quarterly Performance is 35.48%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE). It is currently valued at $171.08. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $175.245, after setting-off with the price of $168.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $168.72 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $167.58.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Expedia Group, Inc. Announces Early Participation Results for and Upsize of its Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer for its Outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes Due 2025. Expedia Group, Inc. (“Expedia Group” or the “Company”) today announced the results as of the Early Participation Date for its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for a portion of its 6.250% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Notes”). In connection therewith, Expedia Group further announced that it is increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of Notes that it will accept for purchase (as amended herein, the “Maximum Amount”), from the previously announced amount of $950,000,000 to $1,130,000,000. The Offer is being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions described in the Offer to Purchase, dated February 16, 2021, as amended by this press release (the “Offer to Purchase”). Capitalized terms used but not defined in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Offer to Purchase. Except as described in this announcement, all other terms and conditions of the Offer as described in the Offer to Purchase remain unchanged, including the Early Participation Date, Early Participation Amount, Tender Offer Consideration, Total Consideration, Withdrawal Date and Expiration Date. You can read further details here

Expedia Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $175.24 on 03/11/21, with the lowest value was $118.30 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) full year performance was 123.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Expedia Group Inc. shares are logging -1.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 319.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.76 and $173.22.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4792203 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) recorded performance in the market was 29.21%, having the revenues showcasing 35.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.42B, as it employees total of 19100 workers.

Analysts verdict on Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE)

During the last month, 13 analysts gave the Expedia Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 131.14, with a change in the price was noted +80.85. In a similar fashion, Expedia Group Inc. posted a movement of +89.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,237,294 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EXPE is recording 5.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.44.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Expedia Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.99%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 82.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Expedia Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 72.41%, alongside a boost of 123.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.48% during last recorded quarter.