Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) market price of $16.34 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF). It is currently valued at $16.34.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Announces Board Approval of Plan of Liquidation and Termination. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE: EFF) (the “Fund”) announced today that the Fund’s Board of Trustees (the “Board”) has approved a plan of liquidation and termination of the Fund. The liquidation and termination pursuant to the plan will be submitted to Fund shareholders for approval at the Fund’s annual meeting of shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on May 14, 2021. The Board recommends that shareholders vote for the liquidation and termination at the Annual Meeting. The Board has set a record date of March 1, 2021 (the “Record Date”) for determining those shareholders of the Fund entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Annual Meeting, or at any adjournment or postponement thereof. You can read further details here

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.41 on 03/12/21, with the lowest value was $15.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) full year performance was 12.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares are logging 0.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.78 and $16.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 95605 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF) recorded performance in the market was 2.25%, having the revenues showcasing 3.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 120.94M.

Market experts do have their say about Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.41, with a change in the price was noted +1.75. In a similar fashion, Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund posted a movement of +11.99% for the period of last 100 days, recording 27,875 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (EFF)

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund in the period of last 50 days is set at 93.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 66.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.80%, alongside a boost of 12.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 0.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 3.23% during last recorded quarter.