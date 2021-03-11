Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Quarterly Performance is 80.36%: Here is the Surprise Factor

For the readers interested in the stock health of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR). It is currently valued at $2.02. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.24, after setting-off with the price of $2.10. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.88 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $2.04.

Recently in News on March 5, 2021, Timber Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference. via NewMediaWire — Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Timber” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: TMBR), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan dermatologic diseases, today announced that Timber’s Chief Executive Officer John Koconis will present a corporate overview at the virtual 2021 H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held on March 9-10, 2021. You can read further details here

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.15 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.73 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) full year performance was -54.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -80.65% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.67 and $10.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6947894 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) recorded performance in the market was 171.87%, having the revenues showcasing 80.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.60M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.25, with a change in the price was noted +0.96. In a similar fashion, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of +90.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,934,663 in trading volumes.

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.59%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 171.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 88.79%, alongside a downfall of -54.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 80.36% during last recorded quarter.