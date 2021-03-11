Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -21.46%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) was valued at $12.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $12.87 while reaching the peak value of $17.50 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.85. The stock current value is $14.79.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Talis Provides Update on Regulatory Pathway for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of its Talis One™ COVID-19 Test. Talis Biomedical Corporation (Nasdaq: TLIS), a company dedicated to developing innovative molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases at the point-of-care, today announced that it has withdrawn its current application pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Talis One™ COVID-19 test in the CLIA moderate setting, in favor of focusing on its planned EUA application in the CLIA waived setting. In late February, the FDA informed the company that it cannot ensure the comparator assay used in the primary study has sufficient sensitivity to support Talis’s EUA application. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Talis Biomedical Corporation shares are logging -56.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.60 and $33.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1544131 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS) recorded performance in the market was -46.80%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 384.10M, as it employees total of 136 workers.

Analysts verdict on Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Talis Biomedical Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Talis Biomedical Corporation (TLIS): Technical Analysis

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Talis Biomedical Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.80%. The shares increased approximately by -4.83% in the 7-day charts .