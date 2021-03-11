Recent Change of 29.71% in the China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) is priced at $2.27 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.90 and reached a high price of $1.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.75. The stock touched a low price of $1.74.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, China HGS Reports First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Results. China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ: HGSH) (“China HGS” or the “Company”), a leading regional real estate developer headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, China, today reported its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. An electronic copy of the quarterly report on Form 10-Q can be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. You can read further details here

China HGS Real Estate Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.3800 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $1.5100 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) full year performance was 104.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China HGS Real Estate Inc. shares are logging -57.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 371.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.48 and $5.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8312411 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH) recorded performance in the market was -1.69%, having the revenues showcasing -22.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.99M, as it employees total of 139 workers.

Specialists analysis on China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China HGS Real Estate Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.8713, with a change in the price was noted +1.0600. In a similar fashion, China HGS Real Estate Inc. posted a movement of +68.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,664,281 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HGSH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.66.

Trends and Technical analysis: China HGS Real Estate Inc. (HGSH)

Raw Stochastic average of China HGS Real Estate Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.29%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.73%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -1.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 79.67%, alongside a boost of 104.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.79% in the 7-day charts and went up by -28.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -22.57% during last recorded quarter.