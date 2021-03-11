Reason’s why NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $38.00

At the end of the latest market close, NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) was valued at $29.98. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $29.89 while reaching the peak value of $30.38 and lowest value recorded on the day was $28.86. The stock current value is $31.99.

Recently in News on March 11, 2021, NeoGames SA to Host Earnings Call. NeoGames SA (NASDAQ:NGMS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Fourth Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 11, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeoGames S.A. shares are logging -17.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 71.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $18.67 and $38.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 238536 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) recorded performance in the market was -21.08%, having the revenues showcasing 38.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 744.10M, as it employees total of 144 workers.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NeoGames S.A. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NGMS is recording 15.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 13.50.

NeoGames S.A. (NGMS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGames S.A. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 48.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NeoGames S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.08%. The shares increased approximately by -2.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 3.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 38.86% during last recorded quarter.