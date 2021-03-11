Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Could Pay Off Investors

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is priced at $33.85 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $36.19 and reached a high price of $36.9699, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.85. The stock touched a low price of $33.84.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS) today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results after the market close on Monday, March 15th, 2021, to be followed by a conference call at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares are logging -23.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 14.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.52 and $44.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1019359 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) recorded performance in the market was 9.26%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.78B, as it employees total of 691 workers.

The Analysts eye on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SHLS is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.35% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.36%.

Considering, the past performance of Shoals Technologies Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.26%. The shares increased approximately by -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.38% in the period of the last 30 days.