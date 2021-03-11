Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) is on the roll with an average volume of 47.04K in the recent 3 months

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) is priced at $5.60 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 9, 2021, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 and Quarterly and Supplemental Distributions. Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICMB) (“ICMB” or the “Company”) announced its financial results today for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.30 on 03/10/21, with the lowest value was $4.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) full year performance was -4.91%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. shares are logging -13.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 316.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $6.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 86592 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB) recorded performance in the market was 27.10%, having the revenues showcasing 11.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.77M.

Specialists analysis on Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.57, with a change in the price was noted +2.42. In a similar fashion, Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. posted a movement of +76.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 49,468 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. (ICMB)

Raw Stochastic average of Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.89%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.10%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.12%, alongside a downfall of -4.91% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 8.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.63% during last recorded quarter.