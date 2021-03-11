Here is why Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recent weekly performance of 13.32% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) was valued at $5.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.08 while reaching the peak value of $6.72 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.9104. The stock current value is $6.72.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Sino-Global Announces Purchase of 2,783 Digital Currency Operation Servers. Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ: SINO) (“Sino-Global,” the “Company” or “We”), a non-asset based global shipping and freight logistical integrated solutions provider, announced today the execution of a purchase agreement (the “Agreement”) of 2,783 digital currency operation servers (the “Products”) for RMB 30 million (approximately USD 4.6 million) from Hebei Yanghuai Technology Co., Ltd. (“Yanghuai”), reaching a total of 50,440 t/s in computing power. This purchase is another step in the Company’s recent strategic expansion into the digital currency market. You can read further details here

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.28 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) full year performance was 244.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. shares are logging -45.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 389.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.37 and $12.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2081615 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO) recorded performance in the market was 226.21%, having the revenues showcasing 92.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.75M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.77, with a change in the price was noted +5.05. In a similar fashion, Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. posted a movement of +302.40% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,932,468 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SINO is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical rundown of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. (SINO)

Raw Stochastic average of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Sino-Global Shipping America Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 226.21%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 314.81%, alongside a boost of 244.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -38.91% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 92.00% during last recorded quarter.