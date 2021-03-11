Gear up for the change! Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) has hit the volume of 1213462

Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) is priced at $5.97 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $5.56 and reached a high price of $5.93, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $5.53. The stock touched a low price of $5.40.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Boqii Holding Limited – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Boqii Holding Limited – ADR (NYSE:BQ) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on March 3, 2021 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Boqii Holding Limited shares are logging -53.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.06 and $12.84.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1213462 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Boqii Holding Limited (BQ) recorded performance in the market was 6.14%, having the revenues showcasing -6.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 353.04M, as it employees total of 315 workers.

The Analysts eye on Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Boqii Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.69, with a change in the price was noted -0.62. In a similar fashion, Boqii Holding Limited posted a movement of -9.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 782,412 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Boqii Holding Limited (BQ)

Raw Stochastic average of Boqii Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.76%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.65%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 15.68% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.19%.

Considering, the past performance of Boqii Holding Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 6.14%. The shares increased approximately by -7.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -54.60% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.27% during last recorded quarter.