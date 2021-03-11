China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) Profit Margins posted 44.50% in the last twelve months: The key fundamentals to watch

At the end of the latest market close, China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) was valued at $2.16. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.18 while reaching the peak value of $2.2092 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.15. The stock current value is $2.17.

Recently in News on February 26, 2021, China Index Holdings to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 12, 2021. China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH), (“CIH” or the “Company”), a leading real estate information and analytics service platform provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the U.S. market opens on Friday, March 12, 2021. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

China Index Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.40 on 02/05/21, with the lowest value was $1.96 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) full year performance was -1.82%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Index Holdings Limited shares are logging -30.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 131.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.94 and $3.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 97723 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) recorded performance in the market was 9.64%, having the revenues showcasing 4.85% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 204.31M, as it employees total of 730 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the China Index Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.94, with a change in the price was noted +0.75. In a similar fashion, China Index Holdings Limited posted a movement of +51.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 171,413 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CIH is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of China Index Holdings Limited (CIH)

Raw Stochastic average of China Index Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.82%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Index Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.33%, alongside a downfall of -1.82% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.85% during last recorded quarter.