ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.84

For the readers interested in the stock health of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN). It is currently valued at $6.15. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $6.20, after setting-off with the price of $5.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $5.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $5.05.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, ZK International Wins a Three Year Procurement Bid to Upgrade the Municipal Water Infrastructure with Fuzhou Water Supply Group. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems, today announced that the Company has been chosen as a key supplier for Fuzhou municipal water supply infrastructure upgrade program and entered into a three-year Strategic Procurement Agreement with Fuzhou Water Supply Group Co., Ltd. (“Fuzhou Water Group”). You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.80 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) full year performance was 543.78%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -51.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 844.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.65 and $12.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1187830 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recorded performance in the market was 137.45%, having the revenues showcasing 202.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 123.37M, as it employees total of 308 workers.

Market experts do have their say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.18, with a change in the price was noted +4.68. In a similar fashion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +318.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,400,113 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZKIN is recording 0.40 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 16.82% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of ZK International Group Co. Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 137.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 474.77%, alongside a boost of 543.78% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 202.96% during last recorded quarter.