Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 3.06

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) is priced at $24.89 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $32.24 and reached a high price of $33.24, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $32.40. The stock touched a low price of $31.78.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, Tupperware Brands Appoints Three New Directors to the Board. Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) announces today the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors. These seasoned executives bring deep experience in consumer products and services, direct selling, technology, and digitization, combined with international leadership across a number of industries and private equity. Their valuable knowledge of business expansion and transformation efforts will be invaluable as Tupperware continues to deliver on its Turnaround Plan. You can read further details here

Tupperware Brands Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $38.59 on 01/11/21, with the lowest value was $23.35 for the same time period, recorded on 03/10/21.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) full year performance was 1480.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tupperware Brands Corporation shares are logging -35.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 2063.91% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.15 and $38.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4034874 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) recorded performance in the market was 0.03%, having the revenues showcasing -11.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.58B, as it employees total of 11300 workers.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Tupperware Brands Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 31.80, with a change in the price was noted +2.70. In a similar fashion, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted a movement of +12.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,383,184 in trading volumes.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Tupperware Brands Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.73%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.22%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tupperware Brands Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.43%, alongside a boost of 1480.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.44% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.57% during last recorded quarter.