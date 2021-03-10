Reasons Why Long-term Faith on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), which is $5.62 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $8.1439 after opening rate of $7.93 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.20 before closing at $7.38.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces $20 Million Registered Direct Offering. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: YGMZ) (the “Company”), a China-based trucking services provider, today announced that it entered into securities purchase agreements with certain institutional investors in connection with a registered direct offering of an aggregate of 3,333,335 units of its securities (each, a “Unit”), with each Unit consisting of (i) one ordinary share of the Company, par value $0.001 per share, and (ii) one warrant to purchase 0.75 ordinary share (together, the “Warrants”), for aggregate gross proceeds of $20 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other estimated offering expenses. The Warrants will be exercisable six months after the date of issuance (the “Initial Exercise Date”) at an exercise price of $6.60 per share, subject to adjustments, and will expire three years after the Initial Exercise Date. The offering is expected to close on or about March 12, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares are logging -90.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.66 and $58.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2553502 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) recorded performance in the market was -27.36%, having the revenues showcasing 84.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 91.73M, as it employees total of 210 workers.

Specialists analysis on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for YGMZ is recording 0.46 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Trends and Technical analysis: MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

Raw Stochastic average of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.57%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.36%. The shares increased approximately by -13.18% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.26% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 84.04% during last recorded quarter.