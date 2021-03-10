iQIYI Inc. (IQ) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $24.87

At the end of the latest market close, iQIYI Inc. (IQ) was valued at $25.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.88 while reaching the peak value of $27.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.34. The stock current value is $27.09.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, iQIYI Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F. iQIYI, Inc. (Nasdaq: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 9, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.iqiyi.com. You can read further details here

iQIYI Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.13 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $17.51 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) full year performance was 35.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, iQIYI Inc. shares are logging -3.35% during the 52-week period from high price, and 86.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.51 and $28.03.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 12268734 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the iQIYI Inc. (IQ) recorded performance in the market was 54.98%, having the revenues showcasing 17.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 19.53B, as it employees total of 8889 workers.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the iQIYI Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.59, with a change in the price was noted +3.64. In a similar fashion, iQIYI Inc. posted a movement of +15.52% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,634,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IQ is recording 2.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.29.

iQIYI Inc. (IQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of iQIYI Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.62%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.20%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.73%.

If we look into the earlier routines of iQIYI Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 54.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.08%, alongside a boost of 35.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.47% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.63% during last recorded quarter.