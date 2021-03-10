INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 1.78M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO), which is $6.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $12.30 after opening rate of $5.31 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.22 before closing at $9.40.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, INVO Bioscience Expands Company-Owned Clinic Opportunity Under Amended U.S. Commercialization Agreement. INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO), a medical device company focused on commercializing the world’s only in vivo Intravaginal Culture System (IVC), INVOcell®, an effective and affordable treatment for patients diagnosed with infertility, today announced an amendment under its exclusive U.S. commercialization agreement with Ferring Pharmaceuticals. The amendment provides for an increase in the number of INVO company-owned clinics initially allowable under the agreement and removes certain geographical restrictions. You can read further details here

INVO Bioscience Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.30 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $2.90 for the same time period, recorded on 01/07/21.

INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) full year performance was 26.62%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, INVO Bioscience Inc. shares are logging -54.67% during the 52-week period from high price, and 121.43% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.80 and $13.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4612776 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) recorded performance in the market was 212.29%, having the revenues showcasing 199.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 97.67M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Market experts do have their say about INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the INVO Bioscience Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.48, with a change in the price was noted +1.97. In a similar fashion, INVO Bioscience Inc. posted a movement of +47.49% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,114,466 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO)

Raw Stochastic average of INVO Bioscience Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.19%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 33.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.28%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of INVO Bioscience Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 212.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 38.24%, alongside a boost of 26.62% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 184.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by 183.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 199.36% during last recorded quarter.