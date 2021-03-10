Gear up for the change! Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) has hit the volume of 3705495

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL), which is $1.86 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.10 after opening rate of $1.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.575 before closing at $1.52.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, Artelo Biosciences Appoints Finance and Healthcare Industry Executive Tamara A. Seymour to Board of Directors. Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that target lipid-signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of Tamara A. Seymour, CPA, to the Company's board of directors.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.6700 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $0.7460 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) full year performance was 86.00%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -49.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 312.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $3.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3705495 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) recorded performance in the market was 154.79%, having the revenues showcasing 208.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.98M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Analysts verdict on Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the Artelo Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.9930, with a change in the price was noted +1.0611. In a similar fashion, Artelo Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of +132.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,667,892 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ARTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Artelo Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 17.43% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 16.94%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Artelo Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 154.79%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 151.35%, alongside a boost of 86.00% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -7.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 208.20% during last recorded quarter.