EHang Holdings Limited (EH) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.07M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of EHang Holdings Limited (EH), which is $46.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $48.00 after opening rate of $39.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.21 before closing at $35.21.

Recently in News on March 10, 2021, CLASS ACTION UPDATE for XOM, EH and UAVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders. Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

EHang Holdings Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $129.80 on 02/12/21, with the lowest value was $20.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) full year performance was 350.24%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, EHang Holdings Limited shares are logging -64.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 508.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.59 and $129.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6319919 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the EHang Holdings Limited (EH) recorded performance in the market was 118.62%, having the revenues showcasing 243.12% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.63B, as it employees total of 240 workers.

Market experts do have their say about EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the EHang Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 34.55, with a change in the price was noted +37.40. In a similar fashion, EHang Holdings Limited posted a movement of +427.43% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,343,767 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EH is recording 0.05 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of EHang Holdings Limited (EH)

Raw Stochastic average of EHang Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 23.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 17.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 10.02% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.10%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of EHang Holdings Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.62%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 441.03%, alongside a boost of 350.24% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by -39.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 243.12% during last recorded quarter.