Do Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) beta value of 1.34 signposts another twist?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), which is $23.02 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $23.56 after opening rate of $23.07 while the lowest price it went was recorded $22.83 before closing at $23.07.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, EDF Renewables North America Signs Virtual Power Purchase Agreement with Enterprise Products for Solar Energy. EDF Renewables North America today announced a power purchase agreement for the second tranche of the Space City Solar Project with an affiliate of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) for 100 MWac / 132 MWdc. The Project’s total capacity is up to 345 MWac / 455 MWdc. Space City Solar, located in Wharton County, Texas, is expected to commence construction in Summer 2021 and begin delivery of clean electricity in Summer 2022. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.58 on 01/20/21, with the lowest value was $19.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 26.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging -2.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 124.15% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.27 and $23.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15411145 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 17.51%, having the revenues showcasing 10.89% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 49.70B, as it employees total of 7130 workers.

Specialists analysis on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 20.19, with a change in the price was noted +5.98. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +35.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,486,407 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.17.

Trends and Technical analysis: Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 87.10%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 17.51%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.37%, alongside a boost of 26.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.89% during last recorded quarter.