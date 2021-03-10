Boiling and ready to burst as Hecla Mining Company (HL) last month performance was -1.96%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Hecla Mining Company (HL), which is $6.00 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.12 after opening rate of $6.06 while the lowest price it went was recorded $5.83 before closing at $5.74.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Hecla Appoints Director. Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced the appointment of Alice Wong as a Director effective February 26, 2021. Ms. Wong has been Senior Vice-President and Chief Corporate Officer at Cameco Corporation since July 2011. Prior to that, she served as Vice President Safety, Health, Environment, Quality and Regulatory Relations from 2008 to June 2011. Ms. Wong was also the Vice President Investor, Corporate and Government Relations from 2005 to 2008. Ms. Wong has more than 30 years of diverse expertise in the uranium industry and holds a Corporate Directors Designation (ICD.D). You can read further details here

Hecla Mining Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.45 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $4.66 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) full year performance was 166.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hecla Mining Company shares are logging -28.99% during the 52-week period from high price, and 328.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.40 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8954106 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hecla Mining Company (HL) recorded performance in the market was -7.41%, having the revenues showcasing 15.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.12B, as it employees total of 1600 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Hecla Mining Company (HL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.67, with a change in the price was noted +0.59. In a similar fashion, Hecla Mining Company posted a movement of +10.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,075,286 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HL is recording 0.31 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.30.

Technical breakdown of Hecla Mining Company (HL)

Raw Stochastic average of Hecla Mining Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 35.36%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.39%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.51%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Hecla Mining Company, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -7.41%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.53%, alongside a boost of 166.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.80% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.96% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.83% during last recorded quarter.