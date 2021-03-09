Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is on the roll with an average volume of 25.36M in the recent 3 months

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) is priced at $2.20 after the most recent trading session.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Torchlight Loans Metamaterial US$10,000,000, Allowing Metamaterial to Execute on Business Plan in Advance of Shareholder Votes. Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), an oil and gas exploration company (“Torchlight”) and Metamaterial Inc. (“META”) (CSE:MMAT), a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced today that, in accordance with the terms of the previously announced Arrangement Agreement (the “Arrangement Arrangement”) between Torchlight and META, pursuant to which Torchlight and META will complete a business combination (the “Arrangement”), Torchlight has loaned US$10,000,000 to META evidenced by an unsecured convertible promissory note (the “Promissory Note”). The Promissory Note bears interest at 8% per annum, with all unpaid principal and interest due in one lump sum payment on February 18, 2022 (the “Maturity Date”). If the Arrangement Agreement is terminated or expires without the completion of the Arrangement, Torchlight will have the right to convert all or any portion of the principal amount and any accrued but unpaid interest under the Promissory Note into the common shares of META (the “Common Shares”) at a conversion price of C$2.80 per Common Share (subject to adjustment as described in the Promissory Note). Further, if the Arrangement is not completed, META will be obligated to repay to Torchlight the total unpaid balance of the principal and interest under the Promissory Note, to the extent not converted into Common Shares, on the Maturity Date. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.83 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.68 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) full year performance was 238.46%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. shares are logging -54.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 942.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $4.83.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 15669759 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH) recorded performance in the market was 214.29%, having the revenues showcasing 389.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 310.77M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.11, with a change in the price was noted +1.81. In a similar fashion, Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. posted a movement of +464.10% for the period of last 100 days, recording 16,239,270 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TRCH is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.13.

Technical rundown of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. (TRCH)

Raw Stochastic average of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.52% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.00%.

Considering, the past performance of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 214.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 693.08%, alongside a boost of 238.46% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -13.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 31.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 389.98% during last recorded quarter.