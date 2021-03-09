Time to Buy Beat-Down Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD). It is currently valued at $0.98. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.03, after setting-off with the price of $0.89. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.881 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.86.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Naked Brand Group Signs Definitive Agreement for $100 Million Private Placement. Additional Capital to Accelerate Development of Company’s Digital Platform Technology and Support Acquisitions to Expand E-Commerce Business. You can read further details here

Naked Brand Group Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.4000 on 01/28/21, with the lowest value was $0.1910 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) full year performance was 111.85%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Naked Brand Group Limited shares are logging -71.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1382.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.07 and $3.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 100258713 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD) recorded performance in the market was 410.42%, having the revenues showcasing 384.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 466.48M, as it employees total of 260 workers.

Analysts verdict on Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Naked Brand Group Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4795, with a change in the price was noted +0.8500. In a similar fashion, Naked Brand Group Limited posted a movement of +653.85% for the period of last 100 days, recording 176,703,078 in trading volumes.

Naked Brand Group Limited (NAKD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Naked Brand Group Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Naked Brand Group Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 410.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 308.33%, alongside a boost of 111.85% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.26% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 384.91% during last recorded quarter.