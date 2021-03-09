Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B) was down -2.33%

At the end of the latest market close, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B) was valued at $5.59. The stock current value is $5.46.

Recently in News on November 12, 2020, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR to Host Earnings Call. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. – ADR (SAO:ELET3) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2020 Third Quarter Earnings call to be held on November 12, 2020 at 12:30 PM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B) full year performance was -27.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. shares are logging -31.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.62% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.20 and $7.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 101023 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B) recorded performance in the market was -21.05%, having the revenues showcasing -13.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.77B, as it employees total of 12975 workers.

The Analysts eye on Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B)

Technical rundown of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR-B)

Considering, the past performance of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -17.91%, alongside a downfall of -27.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.76% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.21% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.60% during last recorded quarter.