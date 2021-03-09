Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was up 4.99%

At the end of the latest market close, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) was valued at $20.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $20.78 while reaching the peak value of $21.705 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.65. The stock current value is $21.47.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, American Airlines Announces Proposed Offering of Senior Secured Notes and New Term Loan by American and Its AAdvantage Subsidiary. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today announced that the Company’s subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc. (“American”), and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd., a newly formed Cayman Islands exempted company incorporated with limited liability and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and American, intend to commence a private offering to eligible purchasers of $2,500,000,000 senior secured notes due 2026 and $2,500,000,000 senior secured notes due 2029 (collectively, the “Notes”) and to enter into a $2,500,000,000 senior secured term loan credit facility (the “New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility”) concurrent with the closing of the offering of the Notes. American and AAdvantage Loyalty IP Ltd. will be co-issuers of the Notes and co-borrowers under the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility. The Notes and the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility will be guaranteed by the Company and certain of the Company’s subsidiaries. The offering of the Notes is not conditioned upon the closing of the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility, and the closing of the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility is not conditioned upon the closing of the offering of the Notes. The final terms and amounts of the Notes and the New AAdvantage Term Loan Facility are subject to market and other conditions and may be materially different than expectations. You can read further details here

American Airlines Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.59 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $14.71 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) full year performance was 34.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Airlines Group Inc. shares are logging -5.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 160.24% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.25 and $22.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 39389623 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) recorded performance in the market was 36.14%, having the revenues showcasing 33.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.26B, as it employees total of 102700 workers.

Analysts verdict on American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the American Airlines Group Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 11 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.62, with a change in the price was noted +8.55. In a similar fashion, American Airlines Group Inc. posted a movement of +66.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 69,806,563 in trading volumes.

American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of American Airlines Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 85.79%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 78.50%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of American Airlines Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 36.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 60.70%, alongside a boost of 34.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.37% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.44% during last recorded quarter.