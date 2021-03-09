Gear up for the change! Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has hit the volume of 47541435

At the end of the latest market close, Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) was valued at $13.73. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.01 while reaching the peak value of $17.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $13.3798. The stock current value is $15.50.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, WORKHORSE GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Workhorse Group, Inc. and Encourages Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm. Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of investors that purchased Workhorse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) securities between July 7, 2020 and February 23, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until May 7, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit. You can read further details here

Workhorse Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.96 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $11.87 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) full year performance was 453.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Workhorse Group Inc. shares are logging -63.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1078.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.32 and $42.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 47541435 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) recorded performance in the market was -21.64%, having the revenues showcasing -31.63% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.02B, as it employees total of 130 workers.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Workhorse Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.89, with a change in the price was noted -11.08. In a similar fashion, Workhorse Group Inc. posted a movement of -41.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 19,700,373 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for WKHS is recording 0.50 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.50.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Workhorse Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 11.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 8.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.92%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Workhorse Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -21.64%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -12.28%, alongside a boost of 453.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.61% in the 7-day charts and went up by -62.51% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -31.63% during last recorded quarter.