Boiling and ready to burst as Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) last month performance was -30.50%

At the end of the latest market close, Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) was valued at $7.15. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.705 while reaching the peak value of $8.95 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.20. The stock current value is $7.77.

Recently in News on March 3, 2021, Bionano Customer Praxis Genomics Receives DEX Z-Codes from Palmetto for their Whole Genome Analysis LDT on Saphyr. Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that Praxis Genomics, LLC received DEX Z-codes from Palmetto MolDX for its entire testing menu of laboratory developed tests (LDTs) based on Saphyr. The DEX Z-Code modifier is a unique 5-character alpha-numeric code associated with certain molecular diagnostics tests and is typically used by certain payers as an adjunct to non-specific CPT codes when no specific CPT code applies. The code, submitted on a claim along with a particular CPT code provides greater clarity to help payers and physicians understand which test is being ordered, performed and billed. The process removes the need for the provider to submit large amounts of additional information with every claim and can expedite claim payment. The assignment of DEX Z-codes to Praxis’s menu of Saphyr-based LDTs is potentially a major step forward in the coding and eventual coverage of Saphyr-based tests. You can read further details here

Bionano Genomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.69 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.91 for the same time period, recorded on 01/08/21.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) full year performance was 915.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bionano Genomics Inc. shares are logging -50.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3008.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $15.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 66495256 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) recorded performance in the market was 152.27%, having the revenues showcasing 1463.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.36B, as it employees total of 97 workers.

The Analysts eye on Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bionano Genomics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.63, with a change in the price was noted +7.17. In a similar fashion, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted a movement of +1,201.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 57,344,152 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BNGO is recording 1.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.12.

Technical rundown of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 47.67%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Bionano Genomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 152.27%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 1329.36%, alongside a boost of 915.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -30.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1463.38% during last recorded quarter.