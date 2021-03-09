AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) market price of $8.85 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) was valued at $5.80. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.80 while reaching the peak value of $5.99 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.65. The stock current value is $8.85.

Recently in News on March 9, 2021, AnPac Bio Developed and Completed Evaluations of New Generation Cancer Detection Sensor with Improved Performance. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in China and the United States focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced today that it has developed and completed evaluations at the end of February 2021 for a new generation multi-cancer detection sensor named CDA Pro Sensor (CDAPS). CDAPS is a technology breakthrough with improved performance over the previous generation cancer detection sensor in a number of areas, including detection signal stability, sensor device yield, sensor cost, and detection sensitivity and specificity. In particular, sensor cost has been reduced by ~ 137% and both cancer detection sensitivity and specificity reached over 95% in a retrospective clinical sample test. The new generation sensor (i.e. CDAPS) is capable of measuring subtle changes in bio-physical properties in a blood sample, with improvements in its design, fabrication and packaging processes, and it is expected that CDAPS will enhance the competitiveness of the Company in cancer screening. You can read further details here

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.09 on 03/09/21, with the lowest value was $5.15 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) full year performance was -39.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. shares are logging -16.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 180.95% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.15 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 36070396 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC) recorded performance in the market was 9.43%, having the revenues showcasing 12.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 66.18M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Specialists analysis on AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.18, with a change in the price was noted +5.62. In a similar fashion, AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +157.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,302,537 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANPC is recording 0.24 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. (ANPC)

Raw Stochastic average of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.41%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 23.89%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.43%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.76%, alongside a downfall of -39.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.84% during last recorded quarter.