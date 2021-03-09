Analysts Mean recommendation for Itron Inc. (ITRI) was 1.80: Is this the key time?

Itron Inc. (ITRI) is priced at $100.14 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $112.04 and reached a high price of $114.11, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $110.96. The stock touched a low price of $109.29.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Itron Announces Launch of Follow-On Public Offering. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI) (the “Company”), which is innovating the way utilities and cities manage energy and water, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering, subject to market and other conditions, of $350 million of shares of common stock of the Company. The Company intends to grant to the underwriters an option to purchase up to $52.5 million of additional shares. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, together with cash on hand, to repay outstanding term loan borrowings under its credit facility that was initially entered into on January 5, 2018, and to pay all fees and expenses related to the offering and such repayment. You can read further details here

Itron Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $122.31 on 03/03/21, with the lowest value was $85.15 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Itron Inc. (ITRI) full year performance was 52.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Itron Inc. shares are logging -18.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 147.38% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.48 and $122.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 489477 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Itron Inc. (ITRI) recorded performance in the market was 15.70%, having the revenues showcasing 34.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.65B, as it employees total of 6749 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Itron Inc. (ITRI)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Itron Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 89.26, with a change in the price was noted +32.24. In a similar fashion, Itron Inc. posted a movement of +46.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 345,966 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ITRI is recording 1.13 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.11.

Technical breakdown of Itron Inc. (ITRI)

Raw Stochastic average of Itron Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 47.28% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 62.08%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Itron Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 86.71%, alongside a boost of 52.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.66% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.25% during last recorded quarter.