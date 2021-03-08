Time to Buy Beat-Down Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) is priced at $11.92 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $11.30 and reached a high price of $11.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.92. The stock touched a low price of $8.94.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Ondas Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Webcast. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a developer of proprietary, software-based wireless broadband technology for large established and emerging industrial markets (“Ondas” or the “Company”), will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the market opens on Monday, March 8, 2021, with a webcast discussing these results to follow at 8:30 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.00 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $8.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ondas Holdings Inc. shares are logging -25.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 217.84% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.75 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1071735 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS) recorded performance in the market was 27.76%, having the revenues showcasing 2.41% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 289.66M, as it employees total of 21 workers.

The Analysts eye on Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ondas Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.81, with a change in the price was noted -7.58. In a similar fashion, Ondas Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -38.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 352,714 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Ondas Holdings Inc. (ONDS)

Raw Stochastic average of Ondas Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 57.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 42.21%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.76%.

Considering, the past performance of Ondas Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 27.76%. The shares increased approximately by -4.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.41% during last recorded quarter.