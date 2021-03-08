Time to Buy Beat-Down NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) was valued at $45.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $45.56 while reaching the peak value of $45.77 and lowest value recorded on the day was $40.75. The stock current value is $43.25.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, NeoGenomics To Participate In The Virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services and global oncology contract research services, today announced that Chief Financial Officer Kathryn McKenzie and Doug Brown, Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer will be presenting at the Virtual Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference 2021, on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 10:50am ET. You can read further details here

NeoGenomics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.57 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $40.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) full year performance was 41.52%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NeoGenomics Inc. shares are logging -29.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $20.47 and $61.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1877185 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) recorded performance in the market was -19.67%, having the revenues showcasing -8.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.28B, as it employees total of 1700 workers.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 10 analysts gave the NeoGenomics Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.43, with a change in the price was noted +2.83. In a similar fashion, NeoGenomics Inc. posted a movement of +7.00% for the period of last 100 days, recording 830,353 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NEO is recording 0.25 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.24.

NeoGenomics Inc. (NEO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NeoGenomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 12.01%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 6.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 11.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NeoGenomics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -19.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.05%, alongside a boost of 41.52% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -15.15% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.48% during last recorded quarter.