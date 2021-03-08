Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.76M in the recent 3 months

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) is priced at $3.94 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.50 and reached a high price of $5.25, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.70. The stock touched a low price of $3.10.

Recently in News on March 1, 2021, Sify Technologies adjudged the best in Talent Management and Learning and Development. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered in Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications Management, Managed services, and Systems integration announced that it has bagged two awards; one for Talent Management and another for Excellence in Learning and Development at the Global HR Excellence Awards 2021. You can read further details here

Sify Technologies Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.89 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) full year performance was 268.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Sify Technologies Limited shares are logging -33.11% during the 52-week period from high price, and 599.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.56 and $5.89.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 31077778 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) recorded performance in the market was 210.24%, having the revenues showcasing 248.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 483.91M, as it employees total of 2794 workers.

The Analysts eye on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Sify Technologies Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.86, with a change in the price was noted +2.85. In a similar fashion, Sify Technologies Limited posted a movement of +261.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,714,515 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY)

Raw Stochastic average of Sify Technologies Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.54%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.17%.

Considering, the past performance of Sify Technologies Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 210.24%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 258.18%, alongside a boost of 268.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 25.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 75.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 248.67% during last recorded quarter.