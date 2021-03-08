Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) Quarterly Performance is -5.38%: Here is the Surprise Factor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS), which is $1.23 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $1.23 after opening rate of $1.15 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.05 before closing at $1.14.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, Senmiao Technology Announces Third Order of 200 Electric Vehicles Under Framework Agreement with BYD. Senmiao Technology Limited (“Senmiao”) (NASDAQ: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced that it has ordered another 200 electric vehicles (“EVs”) manufactured by BYD Company Limited (“BYD”, HK: 1211 and SZSE: 002594) from an authorized dealer of BYD Auto Sales Co., Ltd., which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BYD. The first batch of 100 automobiles from this order is expected to be delivered to the Chengdu office of Senmiao during the first week of March 2021. You can read further details here

Senmiao Technology Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.3200 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.0500 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) full year performance was 135.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Senmiao Technology Limited shares are logging -47.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 373.08% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $2.35.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1734764 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS) recorded performance in the market was 14.95%, having the revenues showcasing -5.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.20M, as it employees total of 179 workers.

Analysts verdict on Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Senmiao Technology Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.2693, with a change in the price was noted +0.6204. In a similar fashion, Senmiao Technology Limited posted a movement of +101.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,590,171 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIHS is recording 3.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.90.

Senmiao Technology Limited (AIHS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Senmiao Technology Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.85%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 7.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.28%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Senmiao Technology Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.95%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 115.79%, alongside a boost of 135.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -14.58% in the 7-day charts and went up by -27.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -5.38% during last recorded quarter.