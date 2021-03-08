Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) was up 0.01%

At the end of the latest market close, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) was valued at $1.02. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.01 while reaching the peak value of $1.0599 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.94. The stock current value is $1.02.

Recently in News on March 4, 2021, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. Announces $4,750,000 Registered Direct Offering of Ordinary Shares and Warrants. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (Nasdaq: PME), (“Pingtan,” or the “Company”), a fishing company based in the People’s Republic of China, today announced that it has agreed to sell 3,625,954 ordinary shares at a price of $1.31 per share, and 2,719,464 five-year warrants to purchase ordinary shares at an exercise price of $1.31 per share, in a registered direct offering. The net proceeds to Pingtan from this offering are expected to be approximately $4.2 million. The offering is expected to close on or about March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1891 on 01/14/21, with the lowest value was $0.9200 for the same time period, recorded on 03/04/21.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) full year performance was -23.88%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. shares are logging -59.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.57 and $2.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 660001 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME) recorded performance in the market was -45.16%, having the revenues showcasing -49.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 86.40M, as it employees total of 2060 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.9073, with a change in the price was noted -0.9900. In a similar fashion, Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. posted a movement of -49.01% for the period of last 100 days, recording 214,773 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PME is recording 2.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.64.

Technical breakdown of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (PME)

Raw Stochastic average of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.67%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 11.83%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 22.50%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -45.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.35%, alongside a downfall of -23.88% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -27.14% in the 7-day charts and went up by -35.85% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.75% during last recorded quarter.