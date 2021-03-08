Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) was down -4.23%

At the end of the latest market close, MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) was valued at $27.88. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $27.62 while reaching the peak value of $28.13 and lowest value recorded on the day was $26.00. The stock current value is $26.70.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, MINISO Announces Unaudited Results for the Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021. MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) (“MINISO” or the “Company”), a fast-growing global value retailer offering a variety of design-led lifestyle products, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended December 31, 2020. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MINISO Group Holding Limited shares are logging -24.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 48.50% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.98 and $35.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1442657 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) recorded performance in the market was 1.17%, having the revenues showcasing 35.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.12B, as it employees total of 3011 workers.

Market experts do have their say about MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MINISO Group Holding Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Raw Stochastic average of MINISO Group Holding Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.78%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 10.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.01% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.65%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of MINISO Group Holding Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 1.17%. The shares increased approximately by 0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.53% during last recorded quarter.