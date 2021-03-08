Reasons Why Long-term Faith on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Could Pay Off Investors

At the end of the latest market close, Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) was valued at $6.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.67 while reaching the peak value of $7.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.60. The stock current value is $7.19.

Recently in News on February 22, 2021, Hudbay Announces Pricing for US$600 Million of 4.50% Senior Notes due 2026 and Redemption of its Outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2025. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (“Hudbay” or the “company”) (TSX, NYSE:HBM) today announced that it has priced an offering of US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2026 (the “New Notes”). The New Notes will be issued at 100% of their principal amount, providing the company with gross proceeds of US$600 million. The New Notes offering is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. Hudbay plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the company’s redemption of all of its outstanding US$600 million aggregate principal amount of 7.625% senior notes due 2025 (the “2025 Notes”). You can read further details here

Hudbay Minerals Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.39 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $5.40 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) full year performance was 211.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares are logging -14.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 484.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.23 and $8.39.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2406832 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) recorded performance in the market was 2.71%, having the revenues showcasing 6.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.88B.

The Analysts eye on Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Hudbay Minerals Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.26, with a change in the price was noted +2.58. In a similar fashion, Hudbay Minerals Inc. posted a movement of +55.97% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,165,347 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)

Raw Stochastic average of Hudbay Minerals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 39.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.78%.

Considering, the past performance of Hudbay Minerals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.37%, alongside a boost of 211.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.56% in the 7-day charts and went down by 19.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.68% during last recorded quarter.