Reasons Why Long-term Faith on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) Could Pay Off Investors

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG), which is $9.96 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.2534 after opening rate of $8.72 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.23 before closing at $8.40.

Recently in News on February 25, 2021, AmpliTech Group, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering. Bohemia, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – February 25, 2021) – AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPG) (NASDAQ: AMPGW) (the “Company”), a designer, developer, and manufacturer of custom and standard state-of-the-art RF components for Commercial, 5G/6G, quantum computing, SATCOM, Space, Defense, and Military markets, announced today the closing of the sale of an additional 205,714 shares of common stock at $6.99 per share pursuant to the exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option in connection with its public offering that closed on February 19, 2021, resulting in gross proceeds of approximately $9.6 million and bringing the total gross proceeds of the public offering to approximately $11.0 million. You can read further details here

AmpliTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $19.80 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $3.70 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) full year performance was 601.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AmpliTech Group Inc. shares are logging -49.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1744.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.54 and $19.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1343301 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG) recorded performance in the market was 171.54%, having the revenues showcasing 142.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.71M, as it employees total of 5 workers.

Specialists analysis on AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AmpliTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.92, with a change in the price was noted +8.81. In a similar fashion, AmpliTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +763.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 115,167 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AMPG is recording 3.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 2.50.

Trends and Technical analysis: AmpliTech Group Inc. (AMPG)

Raw Stochastic average of AmpliTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 42.12%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 18.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 171.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 764.58%, alongside a boost of 601.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares sunk approximately by 10.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -21.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 142.34% during last recorded quarter.