Reason’s why Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $6.78

At the end of the latest market close, Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) was valued at $5.53. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.65 while reaching the peak value of $5.70 and lowest value recorded on the day was $4.34. The stock current value is $5.17.

Recently in News on March 2, 2021, Elys Game Technology Comments on the Status of Legislation to Legalize Single Event Sports Betting in Canada. Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ELYS) (NEO:ELYS)(BER:3UW), an interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, today commented on the status of legislation, Bills C-218 and C-13, to legalize single-event sports betting in Canada. The Company is continuing to monitor legislative developments regarding Bill C-218 that passed on February 17th with overwhelming bi-partisan support by a margin of 303 votes in favor to 15 votes against. Bill C-218 is now proceeding to hearings before the Justice Committee. Meanwhile, Bill C-13, an Act to Amend the Criminal Code, a similar bill regarding the legalization of single-event sports betting, is anticipated to be taken up by the House of Commons in the near future with additional hearings set for March 9th and 11th. You can read further details here

Elys Game Technology Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.28 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $4.34 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) full year performance was 82.04%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elys Game Technology Corp. shares are logging -37.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 374.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $8.28.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1406797 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) recorded performance in the market was -12.37%, having the revenues showcasing 82.04% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.39M, as it employees total of 33 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elys Game Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.01, with a change in the price was noted +3.17. In a similar fashion, Elys Game Technology Corp. posted a movement of +158.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,302,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ELYS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

Technical breakdown of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Raw Stochastic average of Elys Game Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.07%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.07%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 38.66%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Elys Game Technology Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -12.37%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 221.12%, alongside a boost of 82.04% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -12.96% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.04% during last recorded quarter.