NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 102.28K

NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC) is priced at $10.34 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $10.02 and reached a high price of $10.1364, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $10.03. The stock touched a low price of $9.90.

Recently in News on March 8, 2021, Evolv Technology, the Leader in AI-Enabled Touchless Security Screening, to Become Publicly Traded Through Merger with NewHold Investment Corp.. Evolv is the leader in AI touchless security screening, dedicated to making the world a safer place to live, work, learn and play by helping to protect innocent people from mass shootings and terrorist attacks. Evolv has screened over 50 million people, second only to the TSA in screening people in the U.S. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NewHold Investment Corp. shares are logging -7.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.43 and $11.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2308377 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC) recorded performance in the market was 0.20%, having the revenues showcasing 1.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 173.02M.

NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the NewHold Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted +0.60. In a similar fashion, NewHold Investment Corp. posted a movement of +6.08% for the period of last 100 days, recording 88,850 in trading volumes.

NewHold Investment Corp. (NHIC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of NewHold Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.14%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 30.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.94%.

If we look into the earlier routines of NewHold Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.20%. The shares -2.24% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.93% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.57% during last recorded quarter.